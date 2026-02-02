The Lefsetz Letter: Grammy Note

What kind of crazy, f*cked up world do we live in where Reba McEntire is the highlight of the Grammys?

One in which “popular” music is vapid, two-dimensional tripe evidencing the worst tropes of the past three decades.

Yup, like Mariah Carey being honored at Musicares… A dud of an evening. Normally people are on their feet, mixing it up, it’s a concert, but Friday night? Dullsville. You wanna know why? Because she has no fans. No hardcore army. She’s burned those she had out, as for the rest of us, we wince and pass by. But on singing TV shows… It became about range, melisma, and those are the penumbra as opposed to the heart.

The heart is the song. With melody. That people can sing along to. A number with changes that sticks in your head.

Now normally I don’t watch the Grammys, however… Our internet has been down, and the Spectrum repairman was supposed to come between five and six and he was delayed and I ended up seeing too much of this show.

Now youngsters are not going to watch. They never do. They believe in an on demand world. They’ll see the clips later if anything truly noteworthy happens. But this show was skewed young and it was just creepy.

Sabrina Carpenter… I mean really? She’s the Great White Hope of the industry, everybody is saying how great she is, but she looks like a flight attendant doing karaoke.

As for Bruno Mars… I mean it was a novelty when NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys danced, and MTV had evolved into mass dance before that, but mostly with Janet Jackson and other members of the rhythm nation. I mean this is the best we can do? A revue? Little different from the crap purveyed before the Beatles broke the world wide open?

Of course Bruno is talented, but he’s got no soul… I don’t mean soul music, I mean meaning, something more than skin deep. It’s all show. There’s a market for that, but that’s not what blew this business up, that was about speaking individual truth and leading the public, opening people’s eyes, not just being the soundtrack to their lives.

As for the New Artist nominees… Execrable in most cases. If these people are gonna last, we’re doomed. One knew Olivia Dean was gonna win before they even ripped open the envelope. I mean she’s in the real music world, the rest are just caricatures. As for Lola Young, “Messy” is great, the rest not so much.

I applaud Bad Bunny.

But then you’ve got nitwit Billie Eilish saying “No one is illegal on stolen land.” God, it makes me feel good I’m educated. That’s right, we’ll lump every cause together as you shed a tear, as you talk about immigrants, obliquely referencing what is going on in Minneapolis with ICE. Why don’t you just come out and say it instead of virtue signaling. The plight of Native Americans is a big issue, but please, follow Don Henley to the heart of the matter.

And you may criticize me for giving Eilish sh*t, picking nits, but she’s been working on her career since her early years, I don’t think she’s ever read a book, there’s nothing that evidences she has. Don Henley saved Walden Woods, Billie Elish saved the stylist who came up with her baggy clothes and multi-colored hair.

Don’t tell me to be nice. It’s the little things that separate legendary from pedestrian. As for Justin Bieber… You may have seen him on Letterman talking about his tattoos, Dave telling him not to go all Sistine Chapel on himself. Bieber? He called it the SIXTEENTH CHAPEL!

These are our “leaders,” watch the parking meters.

Tonight’s show was straight out of the sixties, a variety conglomeration that tries to cover all the bases and appeals to no one. There’s no edge, no gravitas. Until…

Reba McEntire hit the stage. I was never a fan and she’s taken the plastic surgery too far, but…

She can sing. Seemingly better than anybody who preceded her. A song with melody and changes, it’s a relief. And you’ll find more of this in country music, but hipsters in Hollywood think those people are hicks, they look down on them, which is why Morgan Wallen, the biggest act in America, didn’t submit his music, nor did Zach Bryan.

That’s right, Luminate put out its year end report. Because of endless vinyl iterations and other sales, which are unduly weighted in the bogus charts, Taylor Swift got the crown, she was number one. But in truth, Morgan had the most CONSUMPTION, the most LISTENS! And that’s all that counts.

But he’s not there.

Country and Latin, those are the stories of today’s music business, not this pop tripe. But it keeps being shoved down our throats.

But the mainstream music business is all pop, all the time…and there’s a market for that, there has been throughout time, but that’s not where passion lies, and music needs to be about passion to grow. As George Drakoulias once told me, he used to fight over records. Can you imagine fighting over a record today? In a world where backstage everybody wants to talk about streaming television and politics? And if the conversation turns to music, it’s always the same thing… MONEY! How much money is this act garnering.

The problem with music today is there’s just not enough money in it, so the best and the brightest go elsewhere. And the biggest phenomenon of the year was “KPop Demon Hunters,” which happened without industry participation…whilst Robert Kyncl and Lucian Grainge keep talking about AI. How about IDEAS?

This business is being run like it’s the last century, but it no longer is.

And since it’s easiest to sell lowest common denominator stuff, that’s what they’re focusing on.

We used to sell “Five Easy Pieces.” Now we sell the musical equivalent of Marvel movies. There’s no there there. We haven’t had a new sound in years. Just endless repetitive junk, and they keep telling us it’s good as fewer and fewer people pay attention. I mean if you were a newbie, in from the hinterlands, and you saw tonight’s acts you’d think they were cartoons. Where are the earthy people? Rockers used to have jagged teeth, even Bowie, but everybody on stage was a product of cosmetic dentistry… It’s your edges, your imperfections, that grab people. But everybody tonight was sleek and you just couldn’t hook on to them

Until Reba.

We are so far from the roots we can’t even see the garden.

You had to be brain dead to enjoy this show. You watched it from a remove, a distance… These are not your people, you can’t relate to them. If they come from the same background, they’ve long since left it behind. It’s all flash and no dirt.

But when it’s dirty, edgy and soulful…

That’s when we connect.

And that connection is everything.