The Vans Warped Tour Reveals The Initial Artist Lineup For 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Vans Warped Tour has announced the initial round of artists slated to perform for its 2026 season, including Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

For 2026, the lineup also includes Dance Gavin Dance, Big Ass Truck I.E., Girlfriends, Glassjaw, Holy Wars, Papa Roach, Atreyu, The Early November, The Story So Far, and Winona Fighter, among others on select dates.

The festival is scheduled to hit multiple markets across North America this year, starting on the East Coast at the RFK Campus in Washington, D.C. (June 13–14), followed by Long Beach (July 25–26), Montreal (Aug 21–22), Mexico City (Sept 12–13), and Orlando (Nov 14–15).

Each two-day event will feature more than 100 artists spanning rock, pop-punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska, and more. Staying true to form, the 2026 tour will also feature a slate of extreme sports, including skate demos and BMX.

Founded in 1995, the Vans Warped Tour became the largest touring music festival in the U.S. and a definitive cultural brand. After a hiatus following its 25th anniversary in 2019, the fest returned in 2025 and continues in 2026 as a series of two-day destination events.