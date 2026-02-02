Trump Announces Plan To Close Kennedy Center For Two Years

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to shut down Washington’s Kennedy Center for a major two-year renovation, set to begin this July. This is the latest big change he has proposed for the famous performing arts center since returning to the White House.

The announcement came after several major performers and arts groups canceled their shows at the center. These cancellations began after the president replaced the center’s previous leaders with his own allies and controversially added his name to the building.

On social media, Trump said the closure still needs to be approved by the Kennedy Center’s board, which is now filled with people he personally selected. He wrote that “Highly Respected Experts” advised him that the center was “tired, broken, and dilapidated” and that this project would turn it into a “World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment.”

The center’s new president, Ric Grenell, a strong Trump supporter, said that temporarily closing the center is the smart thing to do. He stated it would allow them to “think bigger” and finish the “historic renovations” more quickly.

However, the decision is causing a lot of anger. The Kennedy Center opened in 1971 as a “living memorial” to President John F. Kennedy and is a beloved public venue. Since his return to office, Trump has also sought to make major changes to other Washington landmarks, including a massive new ballroom at the White House.

The arts community has been pushing back. Well-known groups like the Washington National Opera and composer Philip Glass have pulled their performances, saying the center’s new values conflict with their work.

Members of the Kennedy family have also expressed their outrage, particularly over Trump adding his name to the memorial. Maria Shriver, President Kennedy’s niece, suggested the real reason for the closure is to cover up for the fact that “entertainers are canceling left and right” since the changes.