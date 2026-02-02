Turning Point USA Finally Reveals The Linup For The All-American Halftime Show

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The lineup for Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” has finally dropped, and it’s about what you’d expect.

The inaugural edition of the alternative halftime show features headliner Kid Rock along with Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. According to TPUSA, more artists will be announced in the coming days.

The show, organized by the conservative political group Turning Point USA, was created following the announcement that Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny would headline the official Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

The alternative broadcast will be available on a “constellation” of conservative outlets, including OAN, TBN, Daily Wire+, and Real America’s Voice.

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in a press release. “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”