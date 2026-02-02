WME Promotes Seven To Agent Roles Within Music Team

(vip-booking) – The promotions were confirmed by Lucy Dickins, Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, and Kirk Sommer, Global Co-Head of Contemporary Music and Touring.

All seven newly appointed agents previously worked as assistants at WME and progressed through the company’s long-running agent trainee program.

Chris Caulk, who joined WME in 2022, and Natalie Otto, who joined in 2021, have both been promoted to agents based in Beverly Hills.

Santi Cruz and Pascual Di Tella, who joined WME’s Latin music team in 2022, are now Miami-based agents.

Mollie Marshall, with the company since 2022, has been appointed as a tour marketing agent in the Nashville office.

Tommy Dockree, who joined WME in 2019, and Belle Webb, who joined in 2021, have both been promoted in the London office, with Webb also taking on a tour marketing agent role.

In a joint statement, Dickins and Sommer said “We’re excited to promote this strong group of agents working across expanding regions and growing genres. They’ve shown how deeply they care about the artists they work with, earned the trust of their colleagues, and proven they’re ready to step into their new roles.”

The announcement comes amid a strong start to the year for WME’s Contemporary Music Division. Recent highlights include the announcement of a worldwide stadium tour by Bruno Mars, set to begin on April 10 in Las Vegas.