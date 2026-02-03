Abby Lin Joins The Jonas Group As Global Head Of Sync

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Jonas Group announces the appointment of Abby Lin as Global Head of Sync, further strengthening the company’s global music licensing and creative strategy.

In her new role at The Jonas Group, Lin will oversee global sync initiatives while working closely with the company’s songwriters, artists and creative partners to expand placement opportunities worldwide. She will also focus on mentoring talent, uncovering new creative opportunities and building long-term relationships across film, television and brand platforms.

“Abby’s track record in sync is unmatched, and her ability to connect music with story is exactly what we value at The Jonas Group,” said Kevin Jonas Sr., Founder and CEO. “She’s a trusted leader and collaborator, and we’re excited to have her guiding our global sync strategy.”

Lin joins The Jonas Group with more than 30 years of experience in music licensing and sync, most recently serving as Vice President of Film & TV Sync Licensing at Sony Music Entertainment. During her tenure, she played a key role in shaping Sync Shop’s film, television and sync licensing strategy, championing Sony’s diverse global roster and securing placements across film, television, streaming platforms, network campaigns and sports content.

In addition to her licensing work, Lin co-developed and hosted exclusive songwriting camps that brought together top songwriters and producers to create original music specifically designed for sync. Many of these compositions went on to be featured in major films, television series, trailers and national advertising campaigns.

Known as a strategic thinker and trusted creative collaborator, Lin brings a deep passion for connecting music with storytelling. With her addition, The Jonas Group continues to expand its global infrastructure while reinforcing its commitment to creative excellence and long-term growth across management, publishing and licensing.