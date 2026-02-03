Brooklyn Mirage To Become Pacha New York

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn Mirage, the popular outdoor concert venue and event space, will be recast as Pacha New York as part of a long-term agreement with the vertically integrated real estate and hospitality company, FIVE Holdings.

The terms of the agreement will see FIVE Holdings assume full operational management of the Brooklyn Mirage and The Great Hall complex, bringing the internationally recognized Pacha nightlife brand to Gotham’s outer borough.

“New York—the financial and cultural capital of the world—represents more than a market expansion for FIVE and Pacha; it marks a defining moment in our global journey. This move reflects the strength of our vision, the resilience of our platform, and our ambition to help shape the future of entertainment on a global stage. We are entering a city that influences how the world thinks, creates, and connects—and we do so with bold imagination, long-term commitment, and the confidence to build destinations that resonate far beyond their physical walls. For us, New York is not simply a new chapter—it is a statement of intent about the scale of our aspirations and the cultural impact we are here to create,” says Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Chief Executive of FIVE Holdings.

“After supporting Avant Gardner through a challenging period in 2025, we are pleased to have achieved an agreement in principle with the Committee of Unsecured Creditors resolving all material matters related to the Chapter 11 plan and sale transaction, as reflected in yesterday’s filings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. With these matters now resolved, the transition to FIVE and Pacha can move forward in earnest.

Starting in June and running through October, Pacha New York will host its first season, featuring international headliners alongside homegrown talent with a focus on electronic music and dance culture. Beyond the summer season, The Great Hall will continue to operate year-round as a multi-genre arena for live acts and will undergo a round of upgrades to modernize the facility, though details about the refurbishment are still scarce at press time.

“We are thrilled to partner with FIVE and Pacha to bring a world-class operator to Brooklyn. We are deeply grateful for the constructive engagement of all constituencies—including AG employees, state and local regulators, artists, agents, and unsecured creditors—throughout this process. The partnership with FIVE and Pacha is about restoring the venue as a beloved destination for music fans, and we look forward to seeing it elevated to even greater heights,” said Andrew Axelrod, CEO and CIO of Axar Capital.