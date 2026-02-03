Eurosonic Noorderslag Names Oskar Strajn New Head of Music in Leadership Reshuffle

GRONINGEN, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has announced a shakeup of its programming team, with programmer Oskar Strajn becoming the organization’s new Head of Music.

In his new role, Strajn will work to develop Dutch and European music programming and projects, while also playing a key role in positioning music within European policy programs. He will remain responsible for booking European acts for ESNS, working alongside Robert Meijerink and Janneke de Boer.

Strajn commented on the transition:

“I’m excited to take the lead of the Music Department at ESNS alongside some of the most skilled music programmers in Europe. Robert Meijerink remains Head of International Bookings and Joey Ruchtie remains responsible for Dutch bookings, with a new generation of music curators, Janneke de Boer and Lisa Hilbrands, by our side. With such a team, I’m confident that Eurosonic Noorderslag will continue to present a diverse selection of music that underlines the quality of European repertoire—inspiring our festival partners, EBU radio stations, media, music professionals, and, of course, the music lovers who attend the festival.”

As Head of Bookings EU, Robert Meijerink will focus on growing the ESNS network and will remain involved in European projects, the organization stated. The team will collaborate closely with Lisa Schoemaker, who was appointed Head of Conference last summer.