Free 24/7 Music Industry Mental Health Hotline Launches

(Hypebot) – Backline, in partnership with Spotify, Live Nation, and Noah Kahan have launched B-LINE – a dedicated crisis support line created exclusively for musicians, music professionals and their families.

The initiative arrives at a critical juncture. Following Chappell Roan’s viral 2025 Grammy acceptance speech, where she challenged the industry to better care for its artists, the momentum for systemic change has reached a fever pitch. B-LINE is a direct answer to that call.

A Hotline Built for the Touring Life

Unlike generic support lines, B-LINE is staffed by trained counselors who understand the specific stressors of the music business – from the isolation of the road and erratic “non-9-to-5” schedules to the high-pressure environment of the executive suite.

The service has been available as of January 27, 2026:

Call: 1-855-BLINE99

Text: 254-639

Why B-LINE is Necessary

The statistics surrounding mental health in music remain staggering. Recent data shows that suicide rates among musicians are nearly 10x the national average for males, and a 2025 poll indicated that over 8% of industry respondents struggled with suicidal ideation in the last year.

“This has always been the dream,” says Hilary Gleason, Backline co-founder and Executive Director. “We’ve supported thousands in their wellness journeys, but one critical piece was missing: real-time access to care. B-LINE changes that.”

Powerhouse Industry Backing

The launch is supported by a “who’s who” of industry giants, signaling a unified front on artist and crew wellness:

Spotify: Serving as the lead sponsor to expand access to critical care.

Noah Kahan & The Busyhead Project: Kahan has been a vocal advocate, previously integrating Backline resources into his own tours.

Live Nation: CEO Michael Rapino confirmed that B-LINE resources will be prominently featured across Live Nation venues.

Additional Support: AEG Presents, Red Light Management, Wasserman Foundation, and Adyen.

How to Access Help

B-LINE provides confidential, immediate support with a seamless bridge to long-term care through Backline’s existing network. Whether you are an artist, a roadie, a manager, or a family member of someone in the industry, help is now one text or call away.