Joe Rinaldi Named President Of NIVA California

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The California chapter of the National Independent Venue Association announced that Joe Rinaldi has officially been named President of the organization, effective immediately.

Rinaldi, who also serves the Managing Partner of San Diego’s Music Box and National Buyer for the 45,000-capacity Mission Bayfest, brings significant experience to his new role. His appointment follows a successful year for Bayfest in 2025, featuring performances from bands such as Sublime, Rebelution, and Slightly Stoopid, among others.

He most recently served as NIVA’s Southern California Advocate, a post he has held since 2021, shortly after NIVA’s founding in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Independent venues are the heartbeat of California’s culture and economy,” said Rinaldi. “After years of advocating for our community in Southern California, I am honored to lead the statewide effort to ensure our industry not only survives but thrives. Our mission is clear: we must unite our 630-plus qualifying venues, promoters, and festivals to become a self-sufficient force for change.”

Rinaldi succeeds Gabe Docto, Jim Cornett, and Josh Lieberman, who just completed a two-year term as co-presidents of the trade association.