Live Nation To Acquire The Italian Venue Company ForumNet Group

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced plans to acquire the Italian venue operator ForumNet Group from Bastogi S.p.A.

The deal includes the noted Milanese sports and entertainment arena, Unipol Forum, with plans to make a significant investment to upgrade production capabilities as well as the artist and fan experience at the venue.

The 15,000-capacity arena, which first opened in 1990, has hosted performances from major artists such as Vasco Rossi, Cesare Cremonini, Tiziano Ferro, and Marco Mengoni, and serves as the home to the Armani Olimpia Milano basketball team. The arena is also set to host figure skating and short-track speed skating events during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

ForumNet also operates Teatro Repower, a 1,700-capacity performing arts venue near Milan, and Carroponte, an open-air venue and festival ground with space for 12,000 fans.

“We’re proud to welcome these historic Milan venues to Live Nation and invest in their future. The Forum has hosted some of the greatest Italian and international artists, and we look forward to creating even more opportunities for artists and fans. The ForumNet venues will continue under an independent management team, maintaining longstanding relationships with all partners and promoters,” stated Roberto de Luca, President of Live Nation Italy.

“These venues have been at the heart of Milan’s cultural life for decades. Partnering with Live Nation ensures they will continue to thrive, welcoming fans and artists from both Italy and around the world for years to come,” added Marco Cabassi, President of Bastogi Group.

Following the acquisition, ForumNet’s current team will continue to operate the venues, and Live Nation will continue to promote shows at the facilities. The transaction is expected to close in April and is subject to customary closing conditions.