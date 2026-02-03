Paul Simon Plots Summer Amphitheater Tour For 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced plans to return to the road this summer for a tour of U.S. and Canadian venues.

The run, a continuation of last year’s “A Quiet Celebration Tour,” will see Simon hitting outdoor venues across North America, including a stop at the Hollywood Bowl on June 7.

The show will open with a full performance of Simon’s 33-minute Seven Psalms, followed by an exploration of fan favorites and deep cuts from his extensive catalog.

The tour officially kicks off on June 6 at the Frost Amphitheater in Palo Alto and wraps on July 17 and 18 with a pair of performances at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL.

For the tour, Simon will be supported by an ensemble that includes: Edie Brickell (vocals), Mark Stewart (guitar), Bakithi Kumalo (bass), Andy Snitzer (saxophone), Jamey Haddad (percussion), Mick Rossi (piano, keys), Gyan Riley (guitar), Matt Chamberlin (drums), Nancy Stagnitta (flute), Caleb Burhans (viola) and Eugene Friesen (Cello).

Simon famously retired from the road after a 2018 farewell tour due to hearing loss. However, he has been able to resume performing after collaborating with researchers from Stanford to redesign his stage setup, allowing him to more effectively manage his hearing limitations. He has also eschewed arenas in favor of more intimate, acoustically controlled outdoor venues.