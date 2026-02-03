RCA Revives Jive Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — RCA Records has announced the relaunch of the iconic Jive Records brand, with former UnitedMasters executives Mike Weiss and David Melhado at the helm as co-presidents.

In its new incarnation, Jive will serve as a frontline label focusing on new signings across all genres.

“JIVE Records is deeply personal to me—it shaped entire generations and the way I learned this business. Relaunching this iconic label with David allows us to carry forward JIVE’s legacy of creative and operational excellence while proving that major labels can deliver both innovation and fairness for artists,” stated Mike Weiss. “The same artist-first philosophy that guided us at UnitedMasters is what we plan to bring to JIVE, and I’m grateful to Rob Stringer, Peter Edge, and John Fleckenstein for trusting us with this legendary brand.”

David Melhado added: “I’ve spent much of my career developing artists from the ground up, which has shaped my perspective on this business and what artists need to build lasting careers. Relaunching JIVE alongside Mike is an opportunity to honor its independent spirit and double down on developing artists while shaping the culture. I’m excited to work with Rob Stringer, Peter Edge, John Fleckenstein, and the entire team to bring this vision to life.”

Originally founded in 1981 by Clive Calder, the label’s historic roster included legends such as *A Tribe Called Quest, Aaliyah, Backstreet Boys, Usher, Outkast, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Chris Brown, NSYNC, and Britney Spears.

In 2002, Jive’s parent company (Zomba) was acquired by BMG, which later merged with Sony Music. In 2011, the brand was absorbed into RCA Records. This relaunch marks the first time the Jive imprint has been active as a standalone frontline label in over a decade.

The modern incarnation of the label will be based in Sony’s New York headquarters, with Weiss and Melhado reporting to RCA Records Chairman and CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckenstein.