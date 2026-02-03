Sicily Rose Signs With Off Road Records And Releases Debut Single

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Off Road Records has signed rising singer-songwriter Sicily Rose, and she debuts with her powerful single, “Annabella Mae.” The signing marks a major milestone for the Montana-raised artist whose raw storytelling and fearless honesty announce her as a new voice in country music.

Written by Bonnie Dymond and Nik Lazcano, “Annabella Mae” is a lyric-rich song that explores loss and its lasting impact, drawing from real-life conversations about how tragedy shifts perspective. Built on vivid imagery and a cautious, mournful melody, the track centers on memory, vulnerability and everyday awareness, grounding a personal story in a broader reflection on safety and the lessons that remain.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be signed with Off Road Records,” shares Sicily. “This feels like the beginning of something real, and I’m beyond grateful to build the future together with a team that truly believes in me!”

Sicily is a multi-talented force making her mark in the entertainment industry with a massive social media presence across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat. She has accumulated more than 30 million views and continues to connect with fans worldwide through her bold personality and authentic style.

Raised in Montana by a single mother, Sicily was surrounded by music from an early age. Her household was filled with singing and shared listening, with a foundation rooted in classic and contemporary artists that shaped her. With a deeply musical family, music was always present, whether through voices in the room or instruments being played, and it became clear early on that it was the path she wanted to follow.

Influenced by artists like Miranda Lambert, Fleetwood Mac and Reba McEntire, Sicily’s sound reflects a balance of honesty, strength and emotional clarity. That perspective carries into her music, where authenticity remain at the center of her journey.