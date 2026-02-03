UTA Signs The Tebows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent, entertainment, sports, and advisory company UTA has announced the signing of football legend Tim Tebow and his wife, model and entrepreneur Demi-Leigh Tebow for representation in all areas.

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, former first-round NFL draft pick, and former professional baseball player. He is also a six-time New York Times bestselling author and serves as a college football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. On Feb. 24, Tim will release his latest book, If the Tree Could Speak.

Demi-Leigh Tebow is a speaker, bestselling author, and entrepreneur. She rose to international prominence after being crowned Miss Universe in 2017 and has since built a platform spanning advocacy, philanthropy, and mission-driven business. Alongside her husband, she is a co-founder of The Tebow Group—a talent management, investment, and marketing firm that reinvests profits into companies with strong growth potential, with a specific focus on ventures serving the most vulnerable.

Together, Tim and Demi-Leigh lead the Tim Tebow Foundation, which supports marginalized and vulnerable people in more than 100 countries around the world.

The couple will continue to be represented by The Tebow Group, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP, and Shore Fire Media.