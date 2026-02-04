Ani DiFranco And Junior Brown Lead The Lineup For The 36th Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

LYONS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Planet Bluegrass revealed the lineup for the 2026 edition of the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, including legends such as Ani DiFranco, Junior Brown and Steve Poltz.

Now in its 36th year, the festival will take place at Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, Colorado from August 7-9.

The lineup for 2026 also includes Jesse Welles, Big Richard, Valerie June, The Strumbellas, S.G. Goodman, Bobby Alu, Tommy Prine, John McCutcheon, Scott Test, with additional artists to be announced.

Tickets and camping passes for the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival will go on sale Thursday, February 5th, at 10am MT.