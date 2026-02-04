Ari Lennox Announces 2026 North American ‘Vacancy’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY-nominated R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is hitting the road in 2026 with her highly anticipated North American tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album Vacancy, Produced by Live Nation, the massive 31-city tour kicks off on Sunday, April 12 at WAMU Theater in Seattle making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn and more before wrapping up in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6.

Ari’s new album, Vacancy, signals a sophisticated new chapter defined by creative autonomy, confidence, and growth. This critically acclaimed work reflects a three year recording process shaped by intention, patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom, and collaboration. With standout singles, including the recent release “Twin Flame” – produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, “Under the Moon” and the title track “Vacancy,” reuniting Ari with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the same powerhouse duo behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified hit “Pressure.”

In 2023, Ari celebrated her sophomore album Age/Sex/Location with a sold-out “The Age/Sex/Location” Tour, performing across major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and more.

Vacancy is available now on all streaming platforms via Interscope Records.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, February 3 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 6 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 3 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 5 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Ari Lennox, exclusive autographed tour poster with a special message from Ari, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

ARI LENNOX 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Sun Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Apr 15 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland

Thu Apr 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Apr 18 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sun Apr 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Tue Apr 21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Thu Apr 23 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Apr 26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 02 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Thu May 07 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Fri May 08 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Sun May 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed May 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Fri May 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Sat May 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Wed May 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Fri May 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sat May 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Wed May 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat May 30 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue Jun 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Wed Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Jun 06 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre