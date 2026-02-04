BMG Strikes A Distribution Deal With Sketch Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – BMG has announced a new partnership with Sketch Music, the digital-first multi-genre music label.

The pioneering label, which focuses on platforming an internet-driven sound and has released music from artists such as Ogryzek, DYGO, Sayfalse, TRXVELER, and DJ ALIMl, among others.

The deal will see BMG provide global distribution and resources to Sketch’s roster.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the Sketch team has built since launching the label in 2024. Our goal has always been to identify what’s breaking online and move fast, helping artists and records cut through culture with best-in-class digital marketing. BMG immediately understood that mission. Their global infrastructure and forward-thinking approach make them the ideal partner as we continue to scale our release strategy and expand Sketch’s reach worldwide,” stated Ian Rasmussen, Founder & CEO, Sketch Music.

“Sketch represents the cutting edge of what’s happening in music right now, a new generation of artists who are born online, move fast, and think globally. Partnering with Ian and the Sketch team aligns perfectly with BMG’s vision as a modern music company built around creativity, technology, and fairness. Together, we’re building the bridge between viral discovery and lasting artistry,” added Dan Gill, EVP, Recorded Music, BMG.