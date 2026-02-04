Bruce Resnikoff Promoted To Chairman and David Kent Named President And CEO, Universal Music Enterprises

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) today announced leadership changes within its global catalog division, Universal Music Enterprises (UMe). Bruce Resnikoff, President and CEO of UMe, has been promoted to Chairman, while Jamie Krents has been promoted to President and CEO of UMe, expanding his responsibilities alongside his role leading the Verve Label Group.

Resnikoff, a 40-year UMG veteran, is widely recognized as a pioneer of the modern catalog business. In his new role, he will continue shaping UMe’s growth, including expanding estate management and acquiring name, likeness, and catalog rights. He will also remain closely involved with artists and estates he has long represented.

Krents, who has spent his entire executive career at UMG, has led Verve through major creative and commercial success, signing acclaimed artists and overseeing award‑winning campaigns. As head of UMe, he will advance innovative catalog strategies, leveraging digital and direct‑to‑fan marketing to elevate UMG’s iconic artists.

UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge praised the appointments, calling Resnikoff “the architect of the modern catalog business” and highlighting Krents’ “inventiveness and artist‑first approach.”

Resnikoff, who founded UMe in 1998, has driven the company’s catalog strategy, launched Hip‑O Records, and helped establish UMG’s estate management business. He has also produced numerous music documentaries and serves on several nonprofit boards.

Krents began at Verve in 1998 and rose to lead a family of historic labels, guiding Grammy‑winning releases from artists like Jon Batiste and Samara Joy. He continues to steward the legacies of artists such as John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nina Simone, and is overseeing Verve’s 70th anniversary initiatives in 2026.