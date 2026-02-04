Earth, Wind And Fire Honored With SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange announced today that the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The honor recognizes the genre-defying group as one of the most streamed artists in the organization’s 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

Founded in 1969 in Chicago by Maurice White with a foundation funk, Earth, Wind & Fire’s music incorporates everything from jazz, smooth soul, gospel, and pop to rock, psychedelia, blues, folk, disco, and more. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, a year after receiving Kennedy Center Honors, the group is well-known for a legacy of incredible music that includes such hits as “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Fantasy,” “Shining Star,” and “Serpentine Fire.”

“Earth, Wind & Fire are true icons whose music has transcended generations and genres, shaping the soundtrack of countless lives,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Their artistry, innovation, and cultural impact embody the very spirit of creativity we celebrate. It’s a privilege to honor a group that continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the world with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from SoundExchange,” said Philip Bailey, of Earth Wind & Fire. “Since the beginning, our mission has been to create music that brings joy and unity, and it’s incredible that even after more than five decades we are able to continue reaching audiences around the world. Thank you to SoundExchange for championing artists and ensuring that we receive the royalties we’ve earned as the music lives on.”

Earth, Wind & Fire will be memorialized in an upcoming documentary from Academy Award and GRAMMY winner Questlove (Summer of Soul). Set to premiere in 2026 on HBO, the film will examine the iconic group’s legacy, cultural impact, and enduring body of work.

After performing as part of January 2025’s FireAid benefit concerts in Los Angeles, Earth, Wind & Fire spent much of the last year on tour, wrapping with two sold-out shows in New York City. They’ll be on the road again in 2026 with spring tour dates scheduled in Australia and the United States.