Live Music Society Opens Applications For Fourth Annual ‘Music In Action’ Grant

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Live Music Society, a non-profit dedicated to supporting small venues, has announced the opening of applications for its fourth annual Music In Action grant. The grant program, which launched in 2023, is designed to support venues seeking to improve experiences to achieve long-term viability as a business. This initiative continues the organization’s significant commitment to the industry; since 2020, Live Music Society has awarded more than $5 million in grants to small venues across the U.S., helping to support the independent music ecosystem.

Applications officially opened on February 4th and will be accepted until March 12 at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. Applicants can request up to $50,000 in funding, with grant recipients to be announced in July.

“We have seen a deep and meaningful interest in our cultural programming from significant higher education institutions that translate into a connection with their student population… Learning that our local colleges already appreciate and respect the Floyd Country Store’s cultural impact on the area and are now signing on to be collaborators is a significant step towards impacting our regional position for years to come!” said Dylan Locke of grant recipient Floyd Country Store.

Sarah Reid, of the grant recipient Opolis, highlighted the impact of the grant on her venue. “Our Music in Action programming has had a meaningful and visible impact on our venue, our audiences, and the broader Norman community. At the venue level, these events have strengthened Opolis’ identity as an accessible, community-centered arts space and expanded our capacity to serve as both a performance venue and an educational hub.”

To learn more about the Music in Action grant and the application process, visit the Live Music Society website at https://www.livemusicsociety.org/grantinfo.