Netflix To Livestream The BTS Reunion Concert

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the onstage reunion of the legendary K-pop group BTS for the first time in three years, Netflix revealed that it has secured the streaming rights to the high profile concert.

Audiences and fans will see RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Koo take the stage for the first time as a group since invidual members completed their mandatory military service on March 21st at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square. Netflix will exclusively air a live stream of the concert that will be available for all of the platform’s subscription tiers.

For the performance, the band will be highlighting songs from their upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG, which is set for release the day before the concert.

Following the live performance, the band will embark on the ARIRANG World Tour, which will span 34 regions and feature 82 shows across the globe.

Additionally, Netflix will stream the BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film showcasing the making of ARIRANG, which arrives on the platform officially on March 27. The film will provide fans with behind-the-scenes access as the group reunites following their hiatus.