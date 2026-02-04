Spotify Rebrands Artist Verification: End of Blue Checks

(Hypebot) — Spotify is making a major change to how artist profiles are identified, moving away from the iconic blue Verified Artist checkmark in favor of a more descriptive label. Meet the new Spotify Registered Artist label.

The streaming giant is rolling out this update now across all surfaces. Here is everything musicians, managers and music marketers need to know about the transition and why Spotify is making the move.

From Verified to Registered: Why the Change?

Since 2017, the blue checkmark has been a staple of the Spotify ecosystem. However, according to Spotify, the term “Verified“ began to carry more weight than intended. While many users associated the checkmark with celebrity status or a specific level of popularity, the mark actually only signified that an artist had claimed their profile via Spotify for Artists.

To improve transparency and clarity for listeners, they are transitioning to the Spotify Registered Artist label. This new designation will be located within the “About” section of an artist’s profile, clearly stating that the profile is claimed and actively managed.

What This Means for Artists

The good news for creators is that this is purely a visual and semantic update. If you currently have a blue checkmark, you don’t need to do anything to “re-verify.”

What is NOT changing:

Visibility & Discovery: The change will not impact your standing in the Spotify algorithm or your presence on editorial playlists.

The change will not impact your standing in the Spotify algorithm or your presence on editorial playlists. Royalties: Your payout structure remains exactly the same.

Your payout structure remains exactly the same. Spotify for Artists Tools: You will still have the same access to analytics, Canvas, Marquee, and profile customization tools.

You will still have the same access to analytics, Canvas, Marquee, and profile customization tools. The Process: New artists will still claim their profiles and manage their teams through the Spotify for Artists portal just as they did before.

Hypebot’s Bottom Line: The New Spotify Registered Artist Label

This move aligns Spotify with a broader industry trend of clarifying what “verification” actually means.

By moving the label to the “About” section and using the word “Registered,” Spotify is aiming to manage listener expectations while maintaining the utility of a managed profile.

For more details on the rollout, you can visit the updated Spotify Help Center.