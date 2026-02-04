The Ivors Academy Launches In Ireland

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) — The Ivors Academy has announced its official expansion into Ireland with the launch of a new regional Ivors Academy. This move marks the organization’s first formal presence outside of the UK in more than eight decades and is intended to support music writers of all genres, disciplines, and career stages.

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Launching The Ivors Academy in Ireland is an important step to put songwriters and composers first. This is a great step forwards to protect, empower and celebrate music writers globally. I’m delighted to appoint Catherine Martin to lead our policy work in Ireland to create a new, dedicated home for music writers focused on fair pay, creative freedom and long-term sustainability.”

Catherine Martin, the former Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, will take point on policy in Ireland and report directly to Neri. She brings significant experience in both government and the arts to her new role, having previously served as the Irish Minister of Arts and Culture from 2020 to 2025. During her tenure, she championed the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme and secured funding for many other innovative initiatives designed to support the wellbeing, pay, and sustainability of creatives.

“I am delighted to take up this new position with The Ivors Academy. I look forward to advocating for our songwriters and composers whilst also supporting and championing them throughout their careers,” Martin said.