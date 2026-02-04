Turnpike Troubadours Recognized With Pandora Billionaire Plaque

TEXAS (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed band Turnpike Troubadours was honored with a Pandora Billionaire plaque, celebrating the achievement of being streamed over one billion times on the platform. VP of Programming at SiriusXM Pandora, Johnny Chiang, surprised the band with the plaque during their sold-out show at Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s.

You can now listen to Turnpike Troubadours on Pandora’s Country Billionaires station.

Saturday’s Billy Bob’s show was part of a sold-out, three-night run at the venue and kicked off the 2026 leg of the band’s extensive “Wild America Tour.” Additional tour stops this year include New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Philadelphia’s The Met Philadelphia, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boise’s Extra Mile Arena and more. The band will also once again join forces with Cross Canadian Ragweed for four more “The Boys From Oklahoma” co-headline shows at Stillwater, OK’s Boone Pickens Stadium, Lincoln, NE’s Memorial Stadium and Athens, GA’s Akins Ford Arena (two nights). See below for complete tour itinerary.

The tour adds to another monumental year for Turnpike Troubadours, who released their surprise album, The Price of Admission, last spring via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the record debuted at #1 on the iTunes all-genre and country charts, the Billboard Digital Albums and Current Digital Albums Sales charts.

Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 2.2 billion streams globally and over 1.7 million equivalent units sold to date. Furthermore, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, appeared in the penultimate episode of “Yellowstone” performing three songs (“Good Lord Lorrie,” “Brought Me” and “Pay No Rent”) and has become a recurring presence in Paramount’s show “Landman,” with eight of their songs featured to date.

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released six studio albums including 2023’s A Cat in the Rain, which was released to overwhelming acclaim. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 5—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia~

February 6—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena~

February 7—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway~

February 19—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

February 20—Des Moines, IA—Horizon Events Center+

February 21—Park City, KS—Park City Arena#

February 27—Athens, GA—The Boys From Oklahoma: Georgia Edition

February 28—Athens, GA—The Boys From Oklahoma: Georgia Edition

March 27—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center^

March 28—Boise, ID—Extra Mile Arena^

April 11—Stillwater, OK—Boone Pickens Stadium – The Boys From Oklahoma

May 8—Sacramento, CA—Country in the Park

May 9—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center

June 5—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17†

June 6—Asbury Park, NJ—The Stone Pony Summer Stage†

June 7—Durham, NH—Whittmore Center Arena

June 25—Jackson, WY—Snow King Resort

June 26—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 27—Pendleton, OR—Jackalope Jamboree

July 18—Beech Mountain, NC—Beech Mountain Resort

August 22—Lincoln, NE—Memorial Stadium – The Boys From Oklahoma: Nebraska Edition

+with special guest Randy Rogers Band

#with special guests Randy Rogers Band and Josh Meloy

~with special guest Robert Earl Keen

^with special guests Charles Wesley Godwin and Buffalo Traffic Jam

†with special guest Lucero