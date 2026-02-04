Warner Music Group Names Wan Yin Koh As VP, Business Development, Digital, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wan Yin Koh as Vice President, Business Development, Digital, Warner Chappell Music for the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Singapore, Koh will report to Natalie Madaj, Executive Vice President, Global Digital. In this strategic role, Koh will spearhead Warner Chappell Music’s digital licensing and partnership strategies across the region, focusing on driving revenue growth and navigating the complex, rapidly evolving digital ecosystems of the Asia Pacific markets.

Koh brings over 15 years of industry leadership to WMG. She most recently held senior management positions at BMAT Music Innovators and FUGA, where she managed multi-city teams and secured major licensing agreements with giants like Spotify and Tencent Music Group.

Madaj comments: “The Asia Pacific region is a powerhouse of digital growth and cultural influence. Wan Yin’s deep-rooted expertise in music publishing and her track record of scaling businesses in these markets will be a massive asset. She’s uniquely positioned to maximize value for our songwriters as we expand our digital footprint.”

Koh says: “It is an honor to join Warner Music Group at such an exciting time for the digital landscape in Asia Pacific. I look forward to leveraging my experience, alongside the talented team at Warner Chappell Music, to drive innovation and create new opportunities for our songwriters and artists.”

Arica Ng, President of Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific, adds: “Wan Yin’s vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation. Her appointment reinforces our dedication to being the most forward-thinking partner for creators across Asia Pacific.”

Koh holds a Bachelor of Communication Studies from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, and a Master of Euro-Asian Business, International Business from the University of Barcelona.