AEG And Vet Tix Launch A New Partnership With The L.A. Kings And Ontario Reign

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment giant AEG and the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) have announced a new multi-year partnership to provide America’s veterans and their families with complimentary tickets to LA Kings and Ontario Reign games.

Through the partnership, Vet Tix, the LA Kings, and the Ontario Reign will provide thousands of tickets to veterans and active service members across all branches of the military, along with current and retired first responders and their families.

The deal also includes a marketing partnership to help raise awareness of the cause across both teams’ platforms, as well as commercial spots at both Crypto.com Arena and Toyota Arena (home of the Ontario Reign).

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Vet Tix as we continue to seek new ways to give back to those who have given so much to us,” said LA Kings President Luc Robitaille. “Hockey brings people together in a special way, and we want to make sure our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families are always part of that experience. This new partnership will significantly enhance our ability to continue to welcome them all to our arena, where they’ll be able to enjoy some fun and create the lasting memories they deserve.”

“The Ontario Reign are honored to join the LA Kings in this important initiative,” said Darren Abbott, Ontario Reign President and LA Kings Chief Revenue Officer. “Our organization has always valued the contributions of our military community and first responders, and this partnership with Vet Tix allows us to demonstrate that commitment in a meaningful way by providing access to the excitement and camaraderie of our games.”

“We are proud to see this historic partnership between our sports properties and Vet Tix come to life,” said George Pappas, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership represents our organization’s values in action – using the power of sports to make a positive impact on those who work in service of others, along with their families.”

For more information about Vet Tix and how to request tickets, service members and veterans can visit vettix.org and first responders can visit 1sttix.org.