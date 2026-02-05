Avex Music Group Inks Global Distribution Deal With The Orchard

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Avex Music Group (AMG), the global music company of Japanese entertainment giant Avex led by CEO Brandon Silverstein, announced today that they have partnered with The Orchard for distribution of all future releases in territories around the world.

“As we continue to expand Avex’s presence around the world, having a distribution partner that has a powerful global footprint is critical,” said Silverstein. “Brad Navin and his team have built a best-in-class company with expertise in every area to help us grow our artists’ fanbases all around the world. We’re excited for Avex Music Group’s next chapter as we work alongside The Orchard to grow our business.”

The first new music expected to be released under the deal will be music from We The Band, who also serve as Justin Bieber’s longtime backup band.

“Avex is a significant global player and we are delighted to partner with them on their future output. We’re looking forward to working with Brandon and the entire Avex Music Group team on an amazing schedule of releases for 2026,” said Brad Navin, CEO of The Orchard. “This alliance will ensure that Avex’s diverse and exciting catalog reaches a wider international audience than ever before, leveraging The Orchard’s extensive global distribution network and expertise in local market development.”

Founded in 1988, Avex has grown into a powerhouse of the global entertainment industry with an employee base of more than 1,500 employees, 40+ labels, and 10 offices worldwide. With a diverse portfolio spanning talent management, music publishing, live touring, cutting-edge marketing, expansive distribution, and more, Avex is at the forefront of shaping today’s entertainment landscape. In 2024 alone, the company achieved a remarkable milestone, generating nearly $1 billion USD in revenue, underscoring its significant influence in the industry. The company is also home to Avex Artist Academy, an entertainment school for thousands of future artists, performers and creators in a number of cities across Japan, with a full time scouting team that auditions more than 10,000 candidates annually.

