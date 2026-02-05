Business Is Booming For Warner Music Group In Q1 2026

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group (WMG) is off to a strong start in 2026 after reporting a double digit growth in revenue for the first fiscal quarter of the year.

According to WMG, the company saw revenue grow by 10% year-over-year, reaching $1.84 billion during the reporting period.

While Net Income saw a technical dip to $175 million (down from $241 million), which WMG attributed to non-cash currency exchange impacts on debt, operating income surged by 35% to $288 million.

Adjusted OBIDA surged by 28% to $463 million and Adjusted OIBDA margins climbed to 25.2%, propelled by high margin streaming revenue and cost-savings from restructuring plans.

Segment breakouts:

Recorded Music revenue grew by 10%, fueled by a 12.4% spike in streaming, with chart topping hits from artists like Alex Warren, Cardi B, Teddy Swims, and Ed Sheeran.

WMG’s music publishing business reported revenue growth of 12% and when adjustd for one-time historical royalty payments from the previous year, revenue actually climbed 18.3%.

Sync & Licensing was a standout performer with revenue exploding by 53.8% during the reporting period, bolstered by television and commercial licensing deals, alongside the integration of the recently acquired Tempo Music catalog.

Performance & Mechanical both saw double-digit growth (14% and 28% respectively), benefiting from a healthy live event market and the favorable timing of royalty distributions.

Artist services also delivered for WMG in Q1 2026, with revenue growing by 18% increase, supported by a bustling concert calendar, particularly in France.

“2026 is off to a strong start as our creative success continues to fuel consistent market share growth and financial performance,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group. “We have an exciting slate of new music ahead and are leading the charge with AI to drive a step change in value creation for artists, songwriters, and shareholders, ensuring that WMG is well-positioned for long-term success.”

“We are delivering on our promises by combining significant transformation with accelerated growth and profitability, marking our third consecutive quarter of broad-based success,” said Armin Zerza, CFO, Warner Music Group. “By fortifying our core through strategic investments and pioneering ethical AI partnerships, we have established a solid foundation to drive sustainable, long-term value for our artists and shareholders alike. This is just the beginning of our momentum, and we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth even further in 2026.”