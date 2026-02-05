Dutch Venue Unveils Expansion Plans

AMSTERDAM (vip-booking) – Founded in 1968, Paradiso has long been a central fixture in Amsterdam’s cultural landscape, hosting music, nightlife, art, and social debate.

According to the organisation, however, the building is facing increasing technical and functional challenges. These include limited sustainability performance, sound leakage that creates legal risks, outdated building systems, restricted crowd flows, and a persistent lack of space. Paradiso states that long-term continuity is not feasible without a substantial renovation.

The acquisition of the neighbouring plot in 2022 has enabled the venue to develop a more integrated spatial vision. The proposal combines renovation and expansion while working within the constraints of a heavily used national monument located in a UNESCO World Heritage area.

The vision takes the existing historic building as its point of departure. Space-intensive functions would be relocated to the new building, allowing the main monument to become clearer in layout and more accessible. Plans include restoring the main hall to its original, slightly larger form, while the current small hall and basement hall would be relocated within the expanded complex.

Additional elements of the proposal include a sound shield around the main hall, a new entrance area on the adjacent plot, improved urban logistics with parking solutions for trucks and tour buses, enhanced public circulation and outdoor space, and new studios, workshops, and catering facilities to strengthen Paradiso’s role as a creative hub. The vision also aims for full sustainability of the complex and a new landscape design that would turn the surrounding area into a green public meeting place.

Paradiso describes the plans as ambitious but achievable. The next phase will focus on joint development with the City of Amsterdam, the building’s owner, to move toward a final design and decisions on programme, scale, costs, and phasing. In parallel, the venue plans to involve partners, audiences, sponsors, donors, and artists in the further development of the project.