LabelWorx Launches Publishing Division

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – LabelWorx, the leading global distribution and label services provider for independent electronic music, today announced the launch of its publishing division, expanding its long-standing infrastructure to include publishing administration and sample clearance services for its clients.

“Publishing has traditionally required artists to choose between access and autonomy,” said Dominic Kerley, VP at LabelWorx. “Our goal is to remove that trade-off. By focusing on Single Song Assignments and proactive sample clearance, we’re giving artists and labels the flexibility they need to move quickly, while ensuring their music is fully prepared for today’s licensing opportunities.”

LabelWorx’s move into publishing reflects a broader shift in the music economy, where artists and labels increasingly demand flexible, transparent, and track-level monetization models that match the pace of modern music discovery. The new publishing division is designed to simplify the setup and collection of publishing income, while ensuring that all catalog signed through LabelWorx is correctly cleared for sample usage.

At the core of the offering is a Single Song Assignment (SSA) model, allowing artists and labels to opt in on a per-track basis, rather than committing to traditional long-term publishing agreements, as LabelWorx continues their mission in enabling creators to maximize revenue opportunities while retaining full creative control of their work.