MILTON, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Jon’s adult son has been reported missing after leaving his home in Georgia on Tuesday.

According to a missing persons report issued by police in Mllton, Georgia, 27-year-old Nathan Smith was last seen early Tuesday morning when he “ran out of the house” on foot and without a phone. He has not been seen since and may be disoriented, prompting concern from friends and family, according to the report.

Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, has been working to build a rap career of his own, following in his father’s footprint.

Lil Jon’s publicist told Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA that the “family is asking for privacy at this time.”