Parker McCollum And Ty Myers Lead The Lineup For The Inaugural Napa Valley

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Backstage Access Presents has revealed the initial lineup for the inaugural Napa Valley event with headliners including Parker McCollum and Ty Myers.

Set for April 14-16, the first round of performers also includes scheduled performances from Grace Potter, George Birge, Maggie Rose, Karin Ann, Garrett Bradford, Julia Cole, Allie Colleen, Dalton Davis, Filmore, Ian Flanigan, Kylie Frey, Bradley Gaskin, Erin Grand, Jacob Hackworth, Kruse Brothers, Brett Kissel, Alex Lambert, Madden Metcalf, Morgan Myles, Charly Reynolds, Emily Ann Roberts, Sacha, Tom Siletto, Matt Stell, Cyndi Thomson, Dee White, Thelma & James, and The 502s.

Curated by longtime music industry executive and experiential strategist Bobbii Jacobs, Napa Valley will seek to straddle the space between traditional music festivals and a music conference, creating an environment that brings music and industry professionals together.

Along with music, Napa Valley will include culinary and wine experiences along with networking opportunities.

Additional details, including programming, venue locations, and future destination announcements, will be revealed in the coming months.