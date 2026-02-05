Skid Row Launches Open Auditions For A New Vocalist

(CelebrityAccess) – The veteran rock band Skid Row has announced a new partnership with online musical instrument and audio gear retailer Sweetwater to search for the band’s next lead vocalist.

Through the collaboration, Skid Row has invited aspiring singers to submit auditions to become the band’s next frontman or woman.

“This is not a contest or a gimmick,” the band stated. “It’s a genuine search for the right voice, presence, and authenticity to carry Skid Row forward.”

The band, which formed in New Jersey in 1986, was founded by bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarist Dave Sabo, with frontman Sebastian Bach joining shortly afterward.

Bach fronted the band until Skid Row’s unofficial hiatus in the mid-90s, after which he was replaced by Johnny Solinger.

Most recently, the band recruited Swedish vocalist Erik Grönwall, who was featured on Skid Row’s 2022 album The Gang’s All Here before he departed due to health issues.

Worldwide auditions officially opened February 5, 2026, with no submission deadline. Skid Row will continue reviewing submissions until the right singer is found.

For full submission details, visit: https://www.sweetwater.com/insync/skid-row-the-next-chapter/