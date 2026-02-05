Small Change In Support Of Small Venues

(Hypebot) — Harry Styles has pledged to donate £1 from every ticket sold for his 2026 Together, Together tour in the UK to the LIVE Trust, an initiative dedicated to supporting the country’s independent grassroots music venues — the small halls and clubs that form the backbone of the live music ecosystem.

The announcement, which could raise hundreds of thousands of pounds (estimated £780,000) for venues struggling with rising costs and closures, has been championed as a symbol of how artists at the highest levels can help sustain the places where so many careers begin.

What Is the LIVE Trust

The LIVE Trust builds on a broader £1 ticket levy movement in the UK, where artists, venues, and promoters voluntarily add a small contribution per ticket sold at arena and stadium shows to fund grassroots spaces.

Small independent venues are essential incubators for new touring talent but have faced increasing financial pressures — from rising rents and operating costs to competition from larger event spaces.

Artists Who’ve Used Ticket Sales for Good Causes

Styles isn’t alone in using concert ticket sales proceeds to support causes through the LIVE Trust. They’ve worked with Foo Fighters, Lorde, My Chemical Romance, Lily Allen and others on similar campaigns.

Beyond working with the LIVE Trust specifically, some other notable examples of artists contributing donations to charities and causes include:

Sam Fender pledged £1 from every ticket on his 2024 arena tour to the Music Venue Trust, raising substantial funds that were distributed to dozens of grassroots venues.

pledged £1 from every ticket on his 2024 arena tour to the Music Venue Trust, raising substantial funds that were distributed to dozens of grassroots venues. Coldplay committed to donating 10% of their earnings from parts of their 2025 UK tour to the Music Venue Trust — a much larger percentage but same spirit of reinvesting in the live music community.

committed to donating 10% of their earnings from parts of their 2025 UK tour to the Music Venue Trust — a much larger percentage but same spirit of reinvesting in the live music community. Olivia Rodrigo donated over $2 million from her GUTS World Tour ticket proceeds to charities supporting women and girls around the world.

donated over $2 million from her GUTS World Tour ticket proceeds to charities supporting women and girls around the world. Dropkick Murphys have historically donated fixed amounts (e.g., $1 per ticket) from festival shows to specific charities, including their own Claddagh Fund.

Why Indie Touring Artists Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Use the “$1 Levy” Model

For independent and developing artists, adopting a simple per-ticket donation or levy to support a cause can be a powerful tool for building connection, community, and purpose around a tour or show series.

Here’s why it works:

Clear narrative: A modest, transparent donation like “£1 per ticket goes to…” is easy for fans to grasp and rally around, providing a shared mission beyond the music.

A modest, transparent donation like “£1 per ticket goes to…” is easy for fans to grasp and rally around, providing a shared mission beyond the music. Community building: When audiences feel their ticket purchase contributes to something larger — a cause that supports the very ecosystem that helped artists start — it fosters a sense of shared identity and mutual support.

When audiences feel their ticket purchase contributes to something larger — a cause that supports the very ecosystem that helped artists start — it fosters a sense of shared identity and mutual support. Momentum and visibility: Even small contributions add up quickly across hundreds or thousands of tickets, generating real funds and often attracting press and social engagement.

Even small contributions add up quickly across hundreds or thousands of tickets, generating real funds and often attracting press and social engagement. Affordable philanthropy: Rather than asking fans to donate separately, integrating giving into the ticket price makes the act of support effortless and integrated with the live experience.

This model scales — from artists playing rooms of a few hundred, to global stadium tours — and underscores how purposeful touring can benefit both fans and the broader cultural landscape.

Learn more about the LIVE Trust here.