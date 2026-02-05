Sony Music Sees Double Digit Revenue Growth For Q3 2025

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Sony revealed the financial results for the company’s 3rd fiscal quarter for 2025, with the company’s music segment playing a key role in driving record operating income during the reporting period.

According to Sony, sales for the music segment increased 13% year-on-year while operating income grew by 9% year-on-year.

Operating Margin for the segment emained healthy at approximately 19.5%, though slightly narrowed compared to last year due to increased marketing costs for major releases.

Sony attributed the segment’s performance to the performance of subscription-based streaming, where its significant catalog provides a steady, high-margin floor for revenue. The company also cited its visual media, including the success of animated features such as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and synergies with its gaming platforms, including mobile games such as Fate/Grand Order.

Sony also highlighted its “IP-Led” strategy, which included the expansion of its stake in Charles Shultz’ Peanuts/Charlie Brown IP to 80% and a pivot towards the “Super Fan” Economy with monetization of high-value experiences, limited edition vinyl, and live event integrations.