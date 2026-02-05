The AIF Launches An Independent Festival Directory

BRISTOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), the UK-based trade association, has announced the launch of a directory of independent festivals to help fans discover their new favorite event.

The directory will be available for fans, who can sign up at aifdirectory.com to explore various events. The platform aims to raise the profile of these festivals while simultaneously reducing the marketing burdens on smaller, independent organizers.

The launch was announced on Thursday before a sold-out crowd of 400 delegates at the AIF’s 2026 Festival Congress, held at the Bristol Beacon.

“Listening to our member festivals, we’ve known there’s been a problem: the bigger budgets of corporate events can crowd out independents when it comes to festival discovery. Trying to battle that out with them has been a zero-sum game, so we’ve moved to a new playing field,” stated AIF CEO John Rostron. “We know festival fans are increasingly seeking independent spaces, so we wanted to build something where they could find and follow their favorite festivals, as well as discover new ones, without the corporates crowding them out.”

“It’ll also be an incredibly helpful tool for festivals,” Rostron added. “After early bird and lineup announcements, promoters have to spend a lot of money during the ‘hard yards’ that follow as they try to sell the rest of their tickets—putting significant resources toward ads, social media campaigns, and more. This directory allows them to come together in one space where independent festival fans will also gather, meaning greater discoverability and cross-promotion. It’ll make a big difference for many events.”