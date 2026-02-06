Chris Cagle Honored With Pandora Billionaire Plaque And Signs With Johnstone Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum recording artist Chris Cagle was honored with a Pandora Billionaire plaque during a special SiriusXM audience event celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Play It Loud. The recognition was presented by SiriusXM’s Trapper John Morris at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville, acknowledging Cagle’s career catalog surpassing one billion streams on Pandora.
The SiriusXM Y2Kountry event marked the official kickoff of Cagle’s Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour and featured a live audience performance and in-depth interview with host Ashley Till. Cagle delivered a career-spanning set of his biggest hits, including “Laredo,” “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out,” “What a Beautiful Day,” “Chicks Dig It,” and “What Kinda Gone.”
The special event will broadcast nationally on SiriusXM’s Y2Kountry, channel 57, on February 13 and any time on the SiriusXM app, launching a year-long celebration honoring 25 years since the release of Play It Loud.
You can now listen to Cagle on Pandora’s Country Billionaires station.
In conjunction with the anniversary campaign, Cagle has signed with Johnstone Entertainment for management. The company is led by Cole Johnstone, who will oversee Cagle’s touring, branding, and long-term career strategy as momentum builds throughout the milestone year.
Cagle is also signed to WME for booking, where he is represented by agents Brian Jones and Lance Alleman.
For more information and tour dates for the Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour, please visit chriscagleofficial.com.
Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:
Feb 13 – Tampa, FL – Boots on the Water
Feb 20 – Mt Vernon, KY – Renfro Valley
Feb 21 – Medina, OH – Thirsty Cowboy
Feb 27 – Orlando, FL – Private
Mar 6 – Hockley, TX – 2920 Roadhouse
Mar 7 – Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club
Mar 19 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass
Mar 20 – Benson, AZ – Cochise Music Festival
Mar 21 – Temecula, CA – Temecula Stampede
Mar 22 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
Apr 10 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate PAC
Apr 11 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon
June 19 – Oswego, IL – PrairieFest
June 25 – Brainerd, MN – Lakes Jam
July 4 – Hillsboro, OH – Hillsboro Festival of Bells
July 17 – Cuba, MO – Crawford County Fair
July 24 – Lewistown, MT – Central Montana Fair
Aug 1 – Wahoo, NE – Saunders County Fair
Aug 8 – Gail, TX – The Coyote Store
Aug 21 – Plainview, TX – Sunset Pointe Event Center
Aug 22 – Denton, TX – North Texas State Fair
Sept 4 – Schaghticoke, NY – Schaghticoke Fair
Sept 12 – Kenton, OH – Hardin County Fair
Sept 19 – Beaumont, TX – Beaumont Civic Center
Oct 11 – Suffolk, VA – Suffolk Peanut Festival