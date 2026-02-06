Chris Cagle Honored With Pandora Billionaire Plaque And Signs With Johnstone Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum recording artist Chris Cagle was honored with a Pandora Billionaire plaque during a special SiriusXM audience event celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Play It Loud. The recognition was presented by SiriusXM’s Trapper John Morris at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville, acknowledging Cagle’s career catalog surpassing one billion streams on Pandora.

The SiriusXM Y2Kountry event marked the official kickoff of Cagle’s Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour and featured a live audience performance and in-depth interview with host Ashley Till. Cagle delivered a career-spanning set of his biggest hits, including “Laredo,” “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out,” “What a Beautiful Day,” “Chicks Dig It,” and “What Kinda Gone.”

The special event will broadcast nationally on SiriusXM’s Y2Kountry, channel 57, on February 13 and any time on the SiriusXM app, launching a year-long celebration honoring 25 years since the release of Play It Loud.

You can now listen to Cagle on Pandora’s Country Billionaires station.

In conjunction with the anniversary campaign, Cagle has signed with Johnstone Entertainment for management. The company is led by Cole Johnstone, who will oversee Cagle’s touring, branding, and long-term career strategy as momentum builds throughout the milestone year.

Cagle is also signed to WME for booking, where he is represented by agents Brian Jones and Lance Alleman.

Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:

Feb 13 – Tampa, FL – Boots on the Water

Feb 20 – Mt Vernon, KY – Renfro Valley

Feb 21 – Medina, OH – Thirsty Cowboy

Feb 27 – Orlando, FL – Private

Mar 6 – Hockley, TX – 2920 Roadhouse

Mar 7 – Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club

Mar 19 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass

Mar 20 – Benson, AZ – Cochise Music Festival

Mar 21 – Temecula, CA – Temecula Stampede

Mar 22 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

Apr 10 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate PAC

Apr 11 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon

June 19 – Oswego, IL – PrairieFest

June 25 – Brainerd, MN – Lakes Jam

July 4 – Hillsboro, OH – Hillsboro Festival of Bells

July 17 – Cuba, MO – Crawford County Fair

July 24 – Lewistown, MT – Central Montana Fair

Aug 1 – Wahoo, NE – Saunders County Fair

Aug 8 – Gail, TX – The Coyote Store

Aug 21 – Plainview, TX – Sunset Pointe Event Center

Aug 22 – Denton, TX – North Texas State Fair

Sept 4 – Schaghticoke, NY – Schaghticoke Fair

Sept 12 – Kenton, OH – Hardin County Fair

Sept 19 – Beaumont, TX – Beaumont Civic Center

Oct 11 – Suffolk, VA – Suffolk Peanut Festival