Create Music Group Backs Nettwork’s Management Buyout

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Nettwerk Music Group announced plans for a management buyout from its existing investors, supported by a major investment from Create Music Group.

The deal will see Create Capital invest more than $300 million into Nettwerk, allowing the Nettwerk team to increase its ownership stake while continuing to operate as a standalone company.

The partnership will also see Create provide infrastructure, global distribution networks, and label services, along with additional investment to support frontline operations and continued growth.

“We’re excited about this next chapter in Nettwerk’s journey,” said Terry McBride, co-founder and CEO of Nettwerk. “Partnering with Create allows us to continue to build on our foundation, grow our capabilities, and provide even more value to the artists we represent—while staying true to our roots as an artist-focused, independent Canadian label.”

“Terry and his team at Nettwerk have built one of the most enduring and influential independent music companies in the modern era,” said Create Music Group CEO and co-founder Jonathan Strauss. “We are excited to put all of the resources at our disposal behind Terry and his management team to fuel Nettwerk’s continued global growth.”

The transaction is expected to close later this month.