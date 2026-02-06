Deezer Makes Its AI Detection Tech Available To The Music Industry

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Deezer, the French music streaming platform revealed that daily deliveries of AI-generated music averaged 60,000 tracks in January 2026—accounting for approximately 39% of all new daily uploads.

While AI tracks represent only 3% of total streams on the platform, Deezer’s 2025 data shows that up to 85% of those streams were fraudulent. In contrast, streaming fraud across the entire catalog accounted for only 8% of streams during the same period.

Deezer touted the success of its AI music detection system in catching fraudulent streams and announced they were making it available for purchase to the entire music industry.

“Music generated entirely by AI is becoming nearly indistinguishable from human creation,” says Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer. “Our approach is crystal clear: provide transparency for fans and protect the rights of artists. Since the majority of AI music is uploaded to commit fraud, we detect, tag, and remove these tracks from algorithmic recommendations. By demonetizing every fraudulent stream we detect, we ensure that the royalties of human artists and songwriters remain protected.”