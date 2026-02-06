Sixthman Announces The Rock Boat XXVI For 2027

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Sixthman, the festival and music cruise company, announced the return of The Rock Boat XXVI for 2027, featuring the only currently announced live show from the band Walk The Moon.

Hosted once again by Sister Hazel, The Rock Boat is scheduled to set sail February 2-7, 2027, from Miami, FL, making a stop at Key West, FL, before heading to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

Along with Walk The Moon, the lineup for 2027 also includes Switchfoot, American Authors, Barns Courtney, The Strumbellas, Red Wanting Blue, The Paradox, Hero The Band, Bombargo, Kristy Lee, LOVESWEAT, a special performance by WALK THE MOON’s Nicholas Petricca, and more to be announced.

“Who does anything for 25 years? We feel so grateful that people have trusted us to provide them with a space they can recharge, renew, rejuvenate, and reconnect, and I was lucky enough to connect myself with a team of people that also felt like we needed to build a world that we could live in. The Rock Boat world reflects every aspect of that – with kindness, with humanity, with music, with camaraderie, with food, with magical spontaneity, with collaboration,” said Ken Block, lead singer of Sister Hazel.

“That is what I’m proudest of as we celebrate 25 years of The Rock Boat, and we’re just getting started. It’s as healthy an event as it has ever been, and I can’t wait for XXVI!”