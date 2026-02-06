The Rock for Ronnie Concert Returns To Help Raise Funds For The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The annual Rock for Ronnie Concert in the Park, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, returns to the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Hosted by SiriusXM personality Eddie Trunk, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM and offers a full day of live music, family-friendly activities, and auctions.

The 2026 Lineup includes Lita Ford and her band, the Dio Disciples, Jason Charles Miller, Led Zepagain, and Eddie Trunk’s All-Star Band, featuring surprise guest appearances from noted musicians.

In addition to the music, guests can enjoy food trucks, craft vendors, and both silent and live auctions featuring rare rock collectibles. Attendees can also support the cause through the “Garden of Hope,” artist meet-and-greets, and official merchandise sales. Free parking is available adjacent to the LA Zoo.

Early Bird tickets are available now for $25 through February 28. Prices increase to $35 on March 1 and will be $50 at the door. A limited number of VIP seating tickets are also available for $75.

For tickets and info, visit: https://www.diocancerfund.org/events