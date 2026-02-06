Twisted Sister Cancels Reunion Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Twisted Sister has canceled the entirety of the band’s 50th anniversary tour after frontman Dee Snider tendered his resignation from the group.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, the band said that Snider dropped out of the tour due to health issues.

“Unbeknownst to the publc (until now) Snider (70) suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to perform only a few songs at a time, in pain.”

“Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well.

Snider added a comment of his own, noting; “I don’t know any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.”

The tour was scheduled to kick off in Brazil in April with shows continuing through the summer.

The band said a statement regarding their future will be announced in the coming weeks.