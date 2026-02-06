WMG And Bain Expand Catalog J.V. With An Additional $200 Million

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group and private equity investor Bain Capital announced plans to increase their investment into their catalog acquisition joint venture by $200 million. The additional capital is expected to support expanded investment and operational initiatives under the JV framework.

The two companies launched the joint venture last summer, pledging a combined $1.2 billion to acquire music catalogs across both recorded music and music publishing.

“Iconic artists and songwriters choose WMG to grow their legacies and introduce their art to new generations through impactful and innovative campaigns,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group. “Augmenting our deep expertise and global infrastructure with Bain Capital’s financial prowess and belief in music will make us the destination of choice for preeminent catalogs.”

“Timeless music content continues to sit at the center of consumer entertainment,” Angelo Rufino, a Partner at Bain Capital, added. “Stewardship of catalogs has never been more important, as artists and songwriters deserve support to enhance the value of their work while delivering fans new and exciting collaborations. Warner Music Group, with its deep creative resources and partnership culture, is the ideal partner for Bain Capital to work alongside as we grow and safeguard the world’s iconic music.”