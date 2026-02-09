Keith Lee And Live Nation Urban Announce The Inaugural FamiLee Day

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Urban is teaming up with influencer and food critic Keith Lee and Morrow Hospitality to launch the inaugural FamiLee Day, a single-day festival featuring culinary experiences and live music.

The family-friendly event is scheduled to take place on May 16 at New Orleans’ UNO Lakefront Arena, with a performer lineup that includes Kirk Franklin, Mannie Fresh, Tobe Nwigwe, Andra Day, La Reezy, Subtweet Shawn, DJ RBD, Rude Jude, Ha Sizzle, DJ Keith Scott, Neace Robinson, DJ Arie Spins, Shamar, and more.

“New Orleans showed my family and me so much love and that stayed with me,” said Lee. “FamiLee Day is my way of giving that love back, bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and celebrating the culture and food that makes New Orleans so special.”

Along with music, the event will highlight New Orleans’ unique food scene with a curated food village that includes local vendors and community partners. The festival will also feature family-friendly fare, such as carnival rides and a family obstacle course.

“Live Nation Urban has made a concerted effort to invest in creators, as we believe in the importance and future of the creator economy,” says Brandon Pankey, VP of Business Development & Operations. “Keith Lee’s FamiLee Day is not just a festival; it is a movement where creators, cuisine, and community collide in the most organic and incredible way.”