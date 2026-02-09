Amanda Steinfeld Schaer Joins Rolling Stone As Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Operations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rolling Stone announced the addition of Amanda Steinfeld Schaer who joins the company as Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Operations.

in her new role at Rolling Stone, Schaer will lead revenue strategy and operational planning, collaborating with the editorial, sales, and brand marketing teams across digital media, branded content and live events.

She will be based in New York and report to Dan Weiner, Rolling Stone’s Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Partnerships.

She joins Rolling Stone after a role as Global Revenue Strategy at Condé Nast, where she contributed to events such as the Met Gala, Vogue World, and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Her career also includes past client services and sales roles at the New York Times, among others.