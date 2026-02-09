Bill Stewart Joins iHeartMedia Tucson As SVP Programming

TUCSON, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia Tucson has announced the addition of Bill Stewart as Senior Vice President of Programming, effective immediately.

Stewart will oversee programming strategy for all of iHeartMedia’s Tucson radio outlets, including 93.7 KRQ, Hot 98.3, and 92.9 The Bull. He will report to Tony Manero, Area Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia’s Southwest Area, and work closely with Southwest Area President Steve Earnhart.

“These stations are part of people’s routines and their lives,” Stewart said. “My goal is to keep delivering strong music programming and meaningful local content that reflects the spirit of Southern Arizona and gives listeners something they can count on every day.”

“Bill understands how to build stations that matter to listeners,” Earnhart said. “He has a track record of developing relevant programming that reflects the culture of a market, and that approach aligns perfectly with what we aim to do in Tucson.”