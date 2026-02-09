Brit Nominated Songwriter Loyle Carner Signs A Global Publishing Deal With BMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — BMG has announced the signing of Brit Award-nominated songwriter and recording artist Loyle Carner to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

Known for his emotionally candid songwriting and jazz-infused hip-hop, Carner’s music has been featured across film, fashion, and social advocacy campaigns. He made his debut in 2017 with Yesterday’s Gone, which earned him a Mercury Prize nomination, and followed it up in 2022 with hugo, which was also nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2023.

The deal includes the majority of Carner’s songwriting catalog, including tracks from his most recent album, 2025’s hopefully!, which focused on his experiences as a new father.

“I have a deep respect for the team at BMG. What they’re building feels special and was something I couldn’t miss the opportunity to be part of,” Carner said.