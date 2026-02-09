German Festival Promoter Announces Management Transition

WEEZE (vip-booking) – Next Events GmbH has announced a structured generational change in its management as it looks to the next phase of growth for its festival portfolio, including Parookaville and San Hejmo.

Based in Weeze, the company was founded by Norbert Bergers, Bernd Dicks and Georg van Wickeren.

Since launching Parookaville in 2015, the electronic music festival has grown to become Germany’s largest of its kind, selling out annually and welcoming more than 1.5 million visitors to the Lower Rhine region to date.

In 2022, Next Events expanded its activities with the launch of San Hejmo, focusing on live music and urban arts.

After a decade of expansion, the founders have now outlined a transition that will see Bergers and van Wickeren step back from day-to-day operations into advisory roles.

Dicks will continue as Managing Director, supported by Johannes Bergers, who has been appointed Co-CEO, and Aaron Linsen, who takes on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

“The past ten years have been characterized by development, growth and countless challenges – but above all, by a fantastic team and a unique community that has continued to expand,” said Norbert Bergers. “Now is the right time to hand over operational responsibility.”

According to the company, the change is intended as an evolution rather than a break. Johannes Bergers has been closely involved in the strategic and operational development of Next Events for several years, while Linsen brings long-standing experience in festival production and process management.

“With Johannes and Aaron, we have two excellent employees who know our company, our vision and our festivals inside and out,” said Bernd Dicks. “I’m incredibly excited to kick off the second decade with them and our team, while continuing to draw on Norbert’s and Georg’s experience.”

Bergers and van Wickeren will remain closely connected to the business in advisory capacities. “We’re not retiring; after ten very intense years, we’re simply changing perspectives,” said van Wickeren. “Parookaville and San Hejmo are passion projects, and we’re delighted to continue shaping their future.”