Greg Brown, Founding Guitarist Of CAKE, Dies After Brief Illness

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Greg Brown, the founding guitarist of CAKE and the songwriter behind the band’s enduring 1996 hit “The Distance,” has died following a brief illness. The band announced his passing on February 7, expressing “heavy hearts” and calling his creative impact “immense” and deeply felt.

A co‑founder of the Sacramento‑based group in 1991, Brown helped craft CAKE’s early sound, performing on their first two albums, Motorcade of Generosity (1994) and Fashion Nugget (1996). His sharp, minimalist guitar style became a defining element of the band’s offbeat alternative‑rock identity.

Brown left CAKE in 1997, later forming the band Deathray and collaborating with artists including Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and Matt Sharp. He reunited with CAKE briefly in 2011, contributing guitar to the track “Bound Away.”

Tributes have poured in from fans, peers, and family, including his daughter, who remembered him as “the best dad I could’ve asked for.” Musicians praised Brown’s originality and the lasting influence of his work.

